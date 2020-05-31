Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 103.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,228 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of LGI Homes worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in LGI Homes by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $83.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.21. LGI Homes Inc has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 14.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.77.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LGI Homes Inc will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on LGI Homes from $102.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

