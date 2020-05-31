Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,287 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.62% of Meridian Bioscience worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1,039.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

VIVO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. William Blair upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny purchased 30,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $173,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,512.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 33,550 shares of company stock worth $198,516. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

