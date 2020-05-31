Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of ExlService worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 350.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 12,621 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $457,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 38,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 28,570 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $61.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.61 and a 12 month high of $79.78.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.19 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.55%. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXLS. TheStreet downgraded ExlService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of ExlService from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ExlService from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

