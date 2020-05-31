LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 96.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,181 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of LCI Industries worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in LCI Industries by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LCII opened at $98.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.70. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $55.29 and a fifty-two week high of $116.51.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.30). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $659.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.52%.

LCII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. CL King raised shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

