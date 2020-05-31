Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,249 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

NYSE:BXMT opened at $23.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average is $31.38. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $100.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.82 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $31,780.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,156. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,686 shares of company stock worth $122,682 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $37.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.