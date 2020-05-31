Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 136,432 Shares of Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) by 120.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,432 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.73% of Pfenex worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EAM Investors LLC increased its position in Pfenex by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 327,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,159 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pfenex by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,346,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfenex by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 92,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 67,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfenex by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 54,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,602,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,575,000 after acquiring an additional 49,664 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN PFNX opened at $7.31 on Friday. Pfenex Inc has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $14.00.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFNX. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Pfenex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Pfenex in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pfenex from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

