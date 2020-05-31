Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.51% of ArcBest worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,101,000 after buying an additional 28,838 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in ArcBest by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 542,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 105,795 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 31,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 411,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 387,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. ArcBest Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $565.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.57.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 1.24%. As a group, analysts predict that ArcBest Corp will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARCB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded ArcBest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.22.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

