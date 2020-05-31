Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 228.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,449 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,697,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,560,000 after purchasing an additional 194,117 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 303,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 238,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,345,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 2,778 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $69,672.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 34,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $828,963.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,735.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,390 shares of company stock worth $1,000,983 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.92.

Shares of SFM opened at $25.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

