Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.99

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.99 and traded as high as $9.33. Kinross Gold shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 22,059,898 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$7.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.99.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

