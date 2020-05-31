El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in El Paso Electric were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Paso Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in El Paso Electric by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in El Paso Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $36,857,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 806,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,748,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of El Paso Electric stock opened at $67.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. El Paso Electric has a twelve month low of $57.07 and a twelve month high of $69.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.80.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $158.56 million during the quarter. El Paso Electric had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

El Paso Electric Profile

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

