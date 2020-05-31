Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.20

Posted by on May 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.20 and traded as high as $31.35. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $31.35, with a volume of 20,478 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in LGI Homes Inc
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in LGI Homes Inc
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc.
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc.
LCI Industries Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.
LCI Industries Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,249 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,249 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report