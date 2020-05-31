Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.20

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.20 and traded as high as $31.35. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $31.35, with a volume of 20,478 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

