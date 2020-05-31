Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 4,338 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Amkor Technology worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 4.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 38,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AMKR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on Amkor Technology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.14.

Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

