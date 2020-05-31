Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,772 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 51,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,142 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 36,934 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 265,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 674.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 7,380,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,440,800.00. Also, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 20,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average is $27.54. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $32.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.51%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

