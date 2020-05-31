FreeSeas (OTCMKTS:FREEF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on May 31st, 2020

Shares of FreeSeas Inc (OTCMKTS:FREEF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. FreeSeas shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 3,007 shares trading hands.

FreeSeas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FREEF)

FreeSeas Inc, a drybulk shipping company, engages in the transportation of drybulk cargoes. The company transports various drybulk commodities, including iron ore, grain, and coal, as well as bauxite, phosphate, fertilizers, steel products, cement, sugar, and rice. It owns and operates a handysize dry bulk carrier.

