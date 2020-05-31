Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 22,745 Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,745 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.44% of Castle Biosciences worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 1,174.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of CSTL opened at $38.43 on Friday. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.21.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 3.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $90,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $921,595.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,053 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,570.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,470 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,810 over the last three months.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

