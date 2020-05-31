Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.12

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.12 and traded as high as $1.47. Innodata shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 50,400 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innodata stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 963,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.77% of Innodata worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD)

Innodata Inc operates as a digital services and solution company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility PR Solutions (Agility). The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise to make unstructured information useable for various domains, including health, science, and law.

