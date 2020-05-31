BG Medicine (OTCMKTS:BGMD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.03. BG Medicine shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 5,750 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

BG Medicine Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BGMD)

BG Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic products used to guide the patients suffering from heart failure and related disorders in the United States. The company offers BGM Galectin-3 Test, an in vitro diagnostic device that measures galectin-3 in serum or plasma by enzyme linked immunosorbent assay on a microtiter plate platform; and CardioSCORE Test, a multi-analyte biomarker-based blood test used for the assessment of near-term risk of atherothrombotic cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and ischemic stroke.

