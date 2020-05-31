Echo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ECTE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Posted by on May 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Echo Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:ECTE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Echo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

Echo Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ECTE)

Echo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transdermal skin permeation and diagnostic medical devices for wearable-health consumer and diabetes outpatient markets. It is developing continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system, a needle-free wireless continuous glucose monitoring system in a hospital setting in the European Union.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in LGI Homes Inc
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in LGI Homes Inc
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc.
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc.
LCI Industries Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.
LCI Industries Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,249 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,249 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report