Echo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ECTE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Echo Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:ECTE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Echo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

Echo Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ECTE)

Echo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transdermal skin permeation and diagnostic medical devices for wearable-health consumer and diabetes outpatient markets. It is developing continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system, a needle-free wireless continuous glucose monitoring system in a hospital setting in the European Union.

