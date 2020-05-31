Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,819 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $16,570,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $6,980,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,848,000 after purchasing an additional 358,900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 532,831 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 217,408 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,505,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,717,000 after purchasing an additional 183,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of SUPN opened at $24.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.61.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $94.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $347,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,858.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.