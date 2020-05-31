Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Wyndham Destinations worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 32,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,780,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Destinations by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 796,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,190,000 after acquiring an additional 171,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 974,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,373,000 after purchasing an additional 453,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

WYND has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $73.00 to $44.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

NYSE WYND opened at $31.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.08. Wyndham Destinations has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.90.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.48). Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

