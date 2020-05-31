Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.44

Shares of Neonode, Inc (NASDAQ:NEON) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.44 and traded as high as $4.38. Neonode shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 24,103 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Neonode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 3.14.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 96.74% and a negative return on equity of 112.42%.

About Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices.

