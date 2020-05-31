Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.21

Shares of Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.21 and traded as high as $0.35. Superconductor Technologies shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 2,081,048 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Superconductor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21.

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

About Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON)

Superconductor Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

