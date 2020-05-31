Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,525 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABMD. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in ABIOMED by 60.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in ABIOMED by 638.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in ABIOMED during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $223.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.86. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $285.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.77.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). ABIOMED had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $206.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABMD shares. Stephens decreased their price target on ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ABIOMED from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ABIOMED currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.40.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.