Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.59

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.59 and traded as high as $2.60. Deswell Industries shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 7,300 shares trading hands.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Deswell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59.
Deswell Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSWL)
Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It produces a range of plastic parts and components that are used in the manufacture of consumer and industrial products, which include plastic components of electronic entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, paging machines, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges and cases for photocopy and printer machines; and parts for electrical products, such as air-conditioning and ventilators, as well as parts for audio equipment and cases, and key tops for personal organizers and remote controls; double injection caps and baby products; parts for medical products comprising apparatus for blood tests; laser key caps; and automobile components.
Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for Deswell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deswell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.