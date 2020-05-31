Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.56

Posted by on May 31st, 2020

Shares of Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.56 and traded as high as $2.69. Acacia Research shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 142,500 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACTG. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Acacia Research in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 205.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACTG. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Acacia Research by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research in the first quarter worth $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research in the first quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engage in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

