Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.26

Posted by on May 31st, 2020

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.26 and traded as high as $26.76. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $25.94, with a volume of 19,400 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.05 and a quick ratio of 15.05. The company has a market cap of $451.08 million and a PE ratio of -5.46.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Detlef Albrecht sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $27,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas P. O’neil sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,470 in the last three months. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 131.4% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 983,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,562,000 after purchasing an additional 558,382 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $2,475,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 804.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 17,389 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

