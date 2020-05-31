NS Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Trading 3.4% Higher

May 31st, 2020

NS Solutions Corporation (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) shares traded up 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00, 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

Separately, Citigroup raised NS Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

NS Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSSXF)

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information systems consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

