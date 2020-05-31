Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Trading Down 1.2%

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FFXDF)’s share price fell 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.53, 16,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 44,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from $18.75 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

