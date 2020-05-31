Moneyme (ASX:MME) Shares Down 3.6%

Moneyme Ltd (ASX:MME) shares fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$1.04 ($0.73) and last traded at A$1.07 ($0.76), 100,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.11 ($0.79).

The firm has a market cap of $181.30 million and a P/E ratio of 16.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.94. The company has a current ratio of 40.70, a quick ratio of 40.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 235.39.

Get Moneyme alerts:

In other Moneyme news, insider Scott Emery purchased 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.81 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of A$49,532.00 ($35,129.08).

Moneyme Limited operates in the digital consumer credit business in Australia. The company offers personal, cash, short term, instant, and small loans; and freestyle virtual credit account products, such as line of credit and credit cards. It distributes its products under the MoneyMe and MyOzMoney brands.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Moneyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.