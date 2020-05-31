Chemesis International (CNSX:CSI) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of Chemesis International Inc (CNSX:CSI) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.84, approximately 17,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

About Chemesis International (CNSX:CSI)

Chemesis International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products in California and Puerto Rico, as well as in Colombia. It offers various types of extractions, formulations, and products specializing in BHO extraction, alcohol extraction, and CO2 extraction.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chemesis International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemesis International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.