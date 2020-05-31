Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Shares Down 1.1%

Tokio Marine Holdings (OTCMKTS:QBIEY)’s stock price traded down 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.86, 77,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 136,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tokio Marine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

About Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:QBIEY)

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks for personal, business, corporate, and institutional customers. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurances, as well as risk management solutions.

