Two Shields Investments (LON:EAAS) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Posted by on May 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Two Shields Investments Plc (LON:EAAS) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.02 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.05 ($0.07), 88,816 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).

In related news, insider Harvey I. Sinclair purchased 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £799.98 ($1,052.33).

About Two Shields Investments (LON:EAAS)

eLight Group manufactures, supplies, and installs LED lighting products to the commercial business sector in Ireland. The company is based in Malahide, Ireland.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Two Shields Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Shields Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Deswell Industries Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.59
Deswell Industries Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.59
Acacia Research Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.56
Acacia Research Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.56
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.26
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.26
Learning Tree International Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.55
Learning Tree International Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.55
NS Solutions Trading 3.4% Higher
NS Solutions Trading 3.4% Higher
Eutelsat Communications Shares Down 0.6%
Eutelsat Communications Shares Down 0.6%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report