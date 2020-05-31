Two Shields Investments (LON:EAAS) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Two Shields Investments Plc (LON:EAAS) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.02 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.05 ($0.07), 88,816 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).

In related news, insider Harvey I. Sinclair purchased 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £799.98 ($1,052.33).

About Two Shields Investments (LON:EAAS)

eLight Group manufactures, supplies, and installs LED lighting products to the commercial business sector in Ireland. The company is based in Malahide, Ireland.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Two Shields Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Shields Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.