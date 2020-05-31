Pushpay (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Trading Up 2.5%

Posted by on May 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) were up 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.55, approximately 38,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 950% from the average daily volume of 3,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pushpay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23.

Pushpay Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PHPYF)

Pushpay Holdings Limited provides donor management system to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Its donor management system comprise donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app. The company provides engagement, payments, and administration solutions, which enables its customers to enhance participation and build stronger relationships with their communities.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Pushpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pushpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Deswell Industries Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.59
Deswell Industries Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.59
Acacia Research Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.56
Acacia Research Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.56
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.26
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.26
Learning Tree International Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.55
Learning Tree International Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.55
NS Solutions Trading 3.4% Higher
NS Solutions Trading 3.4% Higher
Eutelsat Communications Shares Down 0.6%
Eutelsat Communications Shares Down 0.6%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report