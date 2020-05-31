Pushpay (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) were up 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.55, approximately 38,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 950% from the average daily volume of 3,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pushpay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23.

Pushpay Holdings Limited provides donor management system to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Its donor management system comprise donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app. The company provides engagement, payments, and administration solutions, which enables its customers to enhance participation and build stronger relationships with their communities.

