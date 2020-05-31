Archer (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Stock Price Up 23.5%

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF)’s stock price rose 23.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20, approximately 2,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16.

Archer Limited, an oilfield service company, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry. It operates in two segments, Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere. The company provides oiltools, such as plugs and abandonment, slot recovery and P&A, cementing, and well cleaning solutions; land drilling and platform drilling services; and modular drilling rigs.

