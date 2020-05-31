Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX:ECF) Trading Up 0.5%

Posted by on May 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX:ECF)’s stock price was up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.92 ($0.65) and last traded at A$0.92 ($0.65), approximately 149,069 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.91 ($0.65).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.91.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Elanor Commercial Property Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanor Commercial Property Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Deswell Industries Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.59
Deswell Industries Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.59
Acacia Research Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.56
Acacia Research Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.56
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.26
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.26
Learning Tree International Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.55
Learning Tree International Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.55
NS Solutions Trading 3.4% Higher
NS Solutions Trading 3.4% Higher
Eutelsat Communications Shares Down 0.6%
Eutelsat Communications Shares Down 0.6%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report