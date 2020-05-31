Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX:ECF) Trading Up 0.5%

Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX:ECF)’s stock price was up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.92 ($0.65) and last traded at A$0.92 ($0.65), approximately 149,069 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.91 ($0.65).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.91.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

