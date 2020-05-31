Pearson (NYSE:JWA) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Posted by on May 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Pearson plc (NYSE:JWA)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.59 and last traded at $39.88, approximately 70,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $40.02.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.83.

About Pearson (NYSE:JWA)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals; and related content and services. It also publishes physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social sciences, and humanities and life sciences journals; and provides a publishing software and service for scholarly and professional societies, and publishers to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage their content on the Web through the Literatum platform.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Deswell Industries Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.59
Deswell Industries Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.59
Acacia Research Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.56
Acacia Research Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.56
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.26
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.26
Learning Tree International Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.55
Learning Tree International Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.55
NS Solutions Trading 3.4% Higher
NS Solutions Trading 3.4% Higher
Eutelsat Communications Shares Down 0.6%
Eutelsat Communications Shares Down 0.6%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report