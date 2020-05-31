The McClatchy (OTCMKTS:MNIQQ) Trading Down 14%

Shares of The McClatchy Company (OTCMKTS:MNIQQ) dropped 14% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11, approximately 14,455 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 302,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on MNIQQ. Noble Financial cut shares of The McClatchy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The McClatchy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $990,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12.

The McClatchy Company publishes newspapers and news Websites in the United States. Its publications include the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, and The (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram. It also provides niche publications and community newspapers, as well as other print and digital direct marketing services.

