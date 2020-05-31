TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:DREUF)’s share price fell 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.35, 68 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DREUF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from $14.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

About TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:DREUF)

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at March 31, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 262 industrial properties comprising approximately 25.8 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

