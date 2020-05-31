Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) traded up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88, 4,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 84% from the average session volume of 2,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Uniroyal Global Engineered Products from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRHHF)

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of July 16, 2019, the company operated 446 restaurants.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniroyal Global Engineered Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.