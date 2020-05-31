Urbana (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Shares Up 0%

Shares of Urbana Corp (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) shot up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.66, 6,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 5,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47.

Urbana Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UBAAF)

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

