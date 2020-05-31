$41.55 Million in Sales Expected for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) This Quarter

Posted by on May 31st, 2020

Brokerages expect Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) to announce sales of $41.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.10 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported sales of $32.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $165.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $159.35 million to $173.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $175.65 million, with estimates ranging from $162.60 million to $207.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $41.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.38 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.91.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Sautel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 265,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,978.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,418.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 65,825 shares of company stock worth $814,556 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. FMR LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,261,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 70,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 38,522 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 264,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 115,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $13.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $29.34.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

