Extremely Critical News Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Impact Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Share Price

Media coverage about Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) has been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Thermal Energy International earned a daily sentiment score of -4.28 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

TMG stock opened at C$0.09 on Friday. Thermal Energy International has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $12.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00.

About Thermal Energy International

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

