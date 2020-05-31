ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Trading Down 1.6%

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) shares were down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.26 and last traded at $20.30, approximately 1,808 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.

A number of analysts have commented on AGGZF shares. Desjardins raised shares of ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $35.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

ARC Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGGZF)

