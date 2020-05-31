$9.07 Million in Sales Expected for Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) This Quarter

Analysts expect Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) to announce sales of $9.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.66 million. Zymeworks reported sales of $7.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year sales of $32.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $45.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $37.70 million, with estimates ranging from $28.60 million to $54.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 629.37% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZYME shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Paradigm Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Zymeworks stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $52.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 80,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

