RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $76.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.63% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of RPM have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The solid price performance is likely to persist, given better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2020 results. Earnings grew by a whopping 76.9% on 2.9% revenue growth, driven by the 2020 MAP to Growth initiative, strong pricing, and moderating raw material inflation. Adjusted EBIT margin also grew more than 100 basis points year over year. However, coronavirus-induced global shutdowns are likely to impact RPM’s business. It estimates fiscal fourth-quarter revenues to be down 10-15% year over year due to COVID-19 outbreak. Also, foreign currency headwinds added to the woes. Estimates for fiscal 2020 have moved south in the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ concern over the company’s earnings prospects.”

Get RPM International alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RPM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

RPM stock opened at $74.78 on Friday. RPM International has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $77.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. RPM International had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,249,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPM International (RPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.