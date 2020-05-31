Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Nordstrom have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company posted dismal first-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein sales and earnings declined year over year. Results were affected by temporary store closures stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak. As a result, management withdrew its guidance for fiscal 2020, suspended dividend payments and share repurchase programs as well as drew $800 million from its revolving credit facility. Weak margins, and elevated SG&A and interest expenses are added concerns. Nevertheless, the company witnessed solid online sales of more than $1 billion in the first quarter. Further, it remains on track to generate savings of $200-$250 million in fiscal 2020, resulting in a reduction in non-occupancy related overhead expenses of about 20%.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on JWN. Bank of America reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.82.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Nordstrom has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $43.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Nordstrom had a positive return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nordstrom will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,977,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,848,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 2,601.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,565,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,874,000 after buying an additional 1,507,507 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,488,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nordstrom by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,480,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,711,000 after buying an additional 872,014 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordstrom (JWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Deswell Industries Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.59
Deswell Industries Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.59
Acacia Research Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.56
Acacia Research Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.56
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.26
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.26
Learning Tree International Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.55
Learning Tree International Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.55
NS Solutions Trading 3.4% Higher
NS Solutions Trading 3.4% Higher
Eutelsat Communications Shares Down 0.6%
Eutelsat Communications Shares Down 0.6%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report