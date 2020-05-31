Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Nordstrom have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company posted dismal first-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein sales and earnings declined year over year. Results were affected by temporary store closures stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak. As a result, management withdrew its guidance for fiscal 2020, suspended dividend payments and share repurchase programs as well as drew $800 million from its revolving credit facility. Weak margins, and elevated SG&A and interest expenses are added concerns. Nevertheless, the company witnessed solid online sales of more than $1 billion in the first quarter. Further, it remains on track to generate savings of $200-$250 million in fiscal 2020, resulting in a reduction in non-occupancy related overhead expenses of about 20%.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on JWN. Bank of America reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.82.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Nordstrom has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $43.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Nordstrom had a positive return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nordstrom will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,977,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,848,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 2,601.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,565,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,874,000 after buying an additional 1,507,507 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,488,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nordstrom by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,480,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,711,000 after buying an additional 872,014 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

