GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $4.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GoPro intends to expand footprint in emerging markets and is focused on scaling its CRM efforts. The action video camera maker aims to translate the momentum in its business along with controlled cost into growth and profitability. It benefits from a robust portfolio and direct-to-consumer operating framework with a Plus subscription service. GoPro has sold about 700,000 cameras in the first quarter of 2020. However, the company reported unimpressive first-quarter results. The bottom and the top line deteriorated on a year-over-year basis. It generates a majority of revenues from capture devices, facing product concentration risk. High advertising and marketing costs put pressure on its profitability. Highly-competitive camera and camcorder market is a major headwind. GoPro has withdrawn its 2020 guidance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GoPro from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut GoPro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. GoPro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.05.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75. GoPro has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.71.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). GoPro had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $119.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GoPro will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. State Street Corp grew its position in GoPro by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,391,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 45,250 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in GoPro by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 213,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 59,558 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in GoPro by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 277,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 118,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GoPro by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 30,842 shares in the last quarter. 48.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

