Crown (NYSE:CCK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Crown (NYSE:CCK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.98% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Crown Holdings’ first-quarter 2020 earnings and sales beat their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year. It has revoked the current-year guidance due to the uncertain impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The Transit Packaging segment will be impacted by the weak global manufacturing activity while lower volumes in European food markets remain a concern. Further, the European segment’s results will bear the brunt of the coronavirus outbreak. Going forward, the company will benefit from rising global beverage can demand as consumers are favoring cans over other formats. It remains poised to capitalize on this trend through capacity additions to existing plants, and building new plants in existing markets and strategic acquisitions.The company’s focus on disciplined pricing and cost control will also aid results.”

Several other analysts have also commented on CCK. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Crown from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.09.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $65.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.88 and a 200 day moving average of $68.48. Crown has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Crown had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Crown by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Crown by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 50.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its stake in shares of Crown by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 26,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Crown by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

