Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $195.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VEEV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.48.

VEEV opened at $218.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 110.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.08. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $219.72.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total value of $511,653.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,572.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $154,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $152,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,116 shares of company stock valued at $3,998,259 over the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914,812 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,791,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,568 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,861,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 239.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,765,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,661 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 35.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,339,000 after buying an additional 638,192 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

