BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) PT Raised to $51.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from $28.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BRP from $56.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

BRP stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average of $38.04. BRP has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $56.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 3.57.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. BRP had a negative return on equity of 55.90% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $916.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BRP will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of BRP by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of BRP by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. 25.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

